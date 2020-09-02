To the Idaho State Police, and especially the officers who restored order at the Idaho Statehouse numerous times this week, Thank You.
ISP Officers do extraordinary work every session to protect the people's house, Idaho's elected officials, and the Legislative process. While you were faced with incredible challenges this Special Session, you rose to the occasion, along with support from Capitol Security.
A small group of agitators repeatedly tried to disrupt the recent Special Session of the Idaho Legislature. By putting your own safety at risk, you removed those committed to derailing a deliberate process while also helping to ensure the opportunity for peaceful citizens to exercise their first amendment rights and make their voices heard.
Idahoans trust us to represent them and work for their best interests. In order to do that, we must trust you to protect us, the Statehouse, and most importantly, the proceedings of our free and fair government. Once again, you have proven you are more than worthy of that trust.
As we look to the Regular Session, we hope we can complete our tasks without similar distractions. But if there are, we know you will restore the order that is promised in our democratic Republic.
Again, thank you, and God bless,
Speaker of the House, Scott Bedke
Majority Leader, Mike Moyle
Assistant Majority Leader, Jason Monks
Majority Caucus Chair, Megan Blanksma