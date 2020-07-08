My husband's uncle and my father landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day. The uncle got shrapnel in his spine which killed him after two years of suffering. My father fought the whole war except for 2 months in a hospital in Wales for gunshot wounds, and 3 weeks as prisoner-of-war near the end of WWII. These two fellows fought against Hitler's war machine to preserve our freedom.
Now my husband and I hope we won't become victims of the global war on all humans by COVID -19. Our top health experts are the equivalent of our top generals during WWII. They all say that if everyone wore masks and maintained distancing when going out, the virus would have no place to go. Then people won't die, the virus would die, and people would continue to conduct activities. This is what is happening in most of Europe and elsewhere.
Passing the buck of responsibility from the federal government to the states, and from the states to the counties, and then counties to municipalities, then to store owners, and then to individuals is beyond absurdity because the virus doesn't care about borders. It attacks wherever there is an opening. But this is our reality.
So patriots, wearing masks and social distancing when going out is such a tiny sacrifice in order to win this war and to preserve real freedom.
Caroline Gerlach
Driggs
