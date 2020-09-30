I strongly support Alex Sosa for Teton County Prosecuting Attorney because he’s a team player and he’s the right person to fill this critical public service position.
For starters I support Alex because he is a proud graduate of the University of Idaho. U of I is where I originally attended architecture school and its where we both learned a commitment to public service at a great public university. Public service is an undertaking requiring ongoing sacrifice. Alex has dedicated himself to that exact course for his career, currently commuting from his Teton Valley home to serve in a public capacity as a Bonneville County public defender.
While his opponent has spent the past few years moving around between Manhattan litigation firms, Alex has steeped himself in Idaho law and Idaho methods. He’s actively established successful working relationships with a variety of individuals within our local judicial district. He has become respected highly enough by his peers and others within the district that he was encouraged to seek the Teton County Prosecutor position by one of our local judges. His understanding of Idaho law and the way the legal process functions in the region is a crucial qualification that will allow him to hit the ground running.
Speaking of running, Alex’s workload typically consists of managing dozens of cases at a time. In contrast, his opponent states she has tried “seven cases to date” in her career! The management of a prosecutor’s office, even in Teton County, involves the prioritization and handling of dozens of concurrent civil and criminal cases every year. The luxury of focusing on just one case at a time does not exist, and staff attorneys, paralegals, and outside counsel still need to be managed efficiently and professionally.
The Prosecutor’s Office in recent years has avoided, delayed, and refused to provide legal counsel to County employees including department heads. Contrary to common sense and a spirit of teamwork, our current Prosecuting Attorney has adhered to the strict letter of an old statute that states that “commissioners, and other public officers” (i.e. elected officials) are entitled to legal advice when requested regarding public matters and public business. This leaves out department heads such as the Public Works Director, Planning Administrator, Building Official and others. Unless the request for legal help from the Prosecutor is routed through a willing elected official, department heads are on their own. The Prosecutor’s Office has occasionally made exceptions to this rule of thumb for reasons that are entirely obscure to courthouse staff. The county really cannot afford more of this type of service.
Alex Sosa’s opponent began employment with the County Prosecutor’s Office just this past July. Although she was given the title (and badge) of Chief Deputy Prosecutor, she only actually achieved the right to claim that title on September 16 when she was first admitted to the Idaho bar. A judge then swore her in and the current Prosecutor subsequently administered the Deputy Prosecutor oath of office. So, despite assurances by many involved with this sequence of events, the person claiming (and getting paid a high salary) to be Teton County’s Deputy Prosecutor since July and who utilized that title as a springboard to run for the top position in the county, was not statutorily entitled to it. This episode illustrates a shaky interpretation of the law and seems to be taxpayer deception at best. (Editor’s Note: The Deputy Prosecutor did not make court appearances or try cases before she was admitted to the Idaho bar.)
Alex Sosa understands that teamwork is crucial to successful county government, and that the Prosecuting Attorney’s office is not merely the legal wing of the Sheriff’s Department. An effective prosecutor must be able to handle, either directly or indirectly, all of the legal challenges faced by the county at any given point. Alex is up to the challenge. He is familiar with Idaho law, the judicial district’s personalities and ways of doing business, and Teton Valley itself. He plans to greatly improve the level of service that members of the public and county staff members can expect from the Prosecutor’s Office.
Please join me in voting for Alex Sosa for Teton County Prosecuting Attorney.