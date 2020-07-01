The Teton County Democratic Party would like to thank the people of color who spoke in Driggs last Saturday, and all marginalized people for being part of the fabric of this community every day. As a Party we are committed to continuing to learn how to end systemic racism. Your voices are central to this effort. Thank you.
We are proud to be supporting excellent Democratic candidates for Teton County offices this year. As our country continues to witness violent acts of racism, it is critical to hear from law enforcement at every level. We are excited to support Jeremiah Jones for Teton County Sheriff. At Saturday’s event, Jeremiah shared his vision for law enforcement that wears audio and video recording equipment, has nonviolent deescalation training, and “tracks data about police stops so we can be proactive about inherent bias in our systems.” We are also excited to support Alex Sosa for Prosecutor. Alex promised to “enact real-world change by tracking demographics of criminal defendants and publishing them.” County Commissioner Cindy Riegel also stood up with actions we can all take toward equity and inclusion in our valley. She reminded us to “give the minorities the mike: the most important thing.” We agree, and we will strive to do more to amplify their voices. We thank all three of these candidates for being committed to equity in our community.
Thank you to those who shared their personal experiences and next steps for action. We as Teton Democrats agree wholeheartedly with the importance of voting, as several pointed out, as well as engaging with elected officials regardless of citizenship status. We believe representation matters in all levels of government, and we know there is work to be done here locally. We encourage individuals from diverse backgrounds to run for office. We also acknowledge the real barriers that marginalized people face in that pursuit and we believe in working to dismantle those barriers.
Vote for candidates who take an active stand against racism. Contact your elected officials with your concerns. Read the antiracism resources available at our local library. Connect in difficult conversations with your friends and neighbors. This work starts with each one of us making a commitment to do better. The love we share for Teton Valley runs deep inside all of us. Ending racism starts right here at home. For the love of Teton Valley, let’s do better.
Jan Betts, Chair, Teton County Democrat Party
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.