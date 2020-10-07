1. Rapid Testing will be key to getting this district on track. Readily available Rapid Testing will allow timely contact tracing, providing the opportunity to arrest outbreaks of COVID-19. This is the fundamental foundation for all other actions.
2. Disinfecting of both schools and buses must be thorough and carried out consistently.
3. Community cooperation with masking, distancing, hand washing, and isolating (when not well) is required.
4. Substitutes are desperately needed.
5. Janitorial support is desperately needed.
How do we address these needs?
Rapid Testing
I do not accept the attitude that these tests are not important enough to pay attention to them. I believe these tests are the foundation for arresting the spread of COVID-19 and must be number one on the priority list for the school district and the County. I do not accept the statement that these tests are ordered but are not being delivered. Passively waiting for a critical need is not acceptable. Who do we, as citizens, contact? The governor? The governor’s task force? State Health Officials? The President of the United States? Manufacturers? Who is in our corner and how do we get this person/agency to advocate for these tests to be sent to Teton County, ASAP? Can we as citizens, pool our funds and get these tests delivered post haste? Tell me who to contact. I’ll do this.
Disinfecting
Reading between the lines, it seems that the janitorial staff is short handed and over worked. I do understand the more people on campus the more risk. Even so, is it possible for citizens to volunteer to get this job done? Is there specialized equipment required? If so, has this equipment been procured? Is specific training/certification required for disinfection? What are the actual needs to get this disinfection done thoroughly and consistently? How can the citizens of this county help? Does the school system need us to arrive on site at a particular time? Can we be assigned to meet the buses at predetermined locations to assist in bus disinfection? Do we need volunteers to ride on the buses with our students to remind them about their masks, hands, distances (they are kids, they need reminders), to mitigate contamination in the first place? How can we help?
Community Cooperation
Masking, distancing, hand washing, and isolating when ill are absolutely required. We are a small community. Most of us have contact with the schools either directly, through family, or just by being out and about. Cooperation by everyone, EVERYONE, is required. Schools are a central contact/spread point that we all have in common.
Substitutes
How can we ask substitutes to enter our schools, risking their health, when the actual teachers do not feel supported or safe, are becoming ill, and are feeling very taxed and stressed? We need substitutes. To get them we have to satisfy the basic requirements for arresting COVID-19: See points listed above.
Conclusion
I appreciate the difficult situation the school district is in. The work and dedication of so many is admirable. Each and every district employee who is facing this scourge is a hero.
As I was watching and listening to the Sept. 28 meeting, I was struck by the lack of definitive action on critical points. Beyond jumping directly to, “close the schools”, and a decree of not paying attention to testing, no tangible direction was defined. I kept thinking how overwhelming the situation is and how impossible it must be to carve out specific actions. Unable to see the forest for the trees, comes to mind. This is why I am going out on this limb and attempting to identify clear and effective areas of action.
Although, like so many, my risk category prevents me from being on site, I am capable of making calls, writing letters, soliciting help, organizing schedules, and being an effective squeaky wheel. This is what I can do. What are you able to contribute? Let’s not wait for the government to address these problems. With direction, we can these solve these challenges ourselves.