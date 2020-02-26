Climate change is obviously wreaking havoc on the environment and threatening our way of life. It was recently reported that the Colorado River's flow has shrunk 10 percent, reducing the supply of drinking water for 40 million Americans.
What is not discussed enough are the solutions being proposed on a bi-partisan basis in Congress. We need to celebrate the recent creation of the Senate Climate Solutions Caucus. This group of forward thinking legislators is discussing how to advance legislation like H.R.763.
Visit EnergyInnovationAct.org to learn the basics about the bill that will single handedly stem the climate crisis without growing government. The greatest challenge that we've ever faced can be addressed without much effort if we all commit to a few minutes per month to calling congress.
Sign up for monthly reminders plus a script and the phone number for your Representative's DC office at cclcalls.org
Liam O'Bryan
Victor
