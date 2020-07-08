I wanted to speak up from a possibly different perspective on the mask-wearing issue. I am a nine-year Navy military veteran that grew up on a cattle ranch in Arizona. I know what it means to be a patriot. I know what it means to not trust the government. I love my country and I feel that we truly have many enviable traits we should feel proud of in America.
A couple of those traits are our outstanding sense of individualism and our willingness to stand up for what we feel to be right. I also have personally found that Americans are some of the friendliest and helpful people I’ve ever met around the world.
I have traveled all over the world and have experienced many different cultures. Each one of those cultures has something wonderful about them, but you cannot clone our American individualism and pride. It is what put us on the Moon and it is what has driven and continues to drive some of the most advanced technologies.
Back to my point about my individual perspective. Many people in our community consider themselves to be patriotic. I can tell you, from my service in the military, sometimes to be patriotic, you have to do what is best for the whole. It means you must put aside your individual distaste or ideas and be a leader for your community by thinking of the entire group. Right now, our entire community needs to come together for the weakest (immune system wise) among us and do everything possible to keep them healthy. None of us wants our immune compromised friends and family to die needlessly. We can easily help them.
We can:
~Wash our hands frequently
~Social distance
~Wear a mask in public
~Keep our hands off our face as much as possible
~Clean commonly touched surfaces frequently
These are not big asks. This is not going to cause you more than some minor personal discomfort.
Please, let’s be the patriots that I know you to be and truly support our fellow country women and men.
Amber Peters
Driggs
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.