How could it be that a book published in 2002 is such an appropriate read for all of us who love Teton Valley, or at least what’s left of it? Downhill Slide by Hal Clifford is just such a book. Available for under $10 from biblio.com, the subtitle says it all—Why the Corporate Ski Industry is Bad for Skiing, Ski Towns, and the Environment.
Hal Clifford, who now resides in Telluride has seen and written about it all. Clifford was once the editor of the Aspen Daily News and SKI Magazine. His freelance pieces have been published in National Geographic, The New York Times, and Outside. An avid skier, he watched as towns across Colorado, the Northeast and the West lost their identities to ski area expansions.
Clifford makes a detailed, excellent analysis of how ski towns became more like urban centers, less diverse, as the nearby ski areas were expanded. The applicability of his reasoning is spot-on as we in Teton Valley look at how a proposed Grand Targhee expansion might affect us.
Perhaps the most important take from Clifford’s book is that owning and operating a ski resort is a zero-sum game, as they are balancing acts of debt requiring ever more land and lodging and commercial development to cover that debt. Growing a ski resort is about planning an entertainment center with lodging, shopping, dining, and the sports side—all while ignoring what this does to the town down the hill. Clifford goes into great depth about the socio-economic impacts and environmental impacts of ski area expansions. He quotes the staff at the EPA’s Denver office as they commented on one proposed expansion. “No other land management prescription on the Forest directly results in more stream-water depletion, wetland impacts, air pollution, permanent vegetation change, or permanent habitat loss [than ski areas].” The staff went on to say that many of these depletions were “irreversible and irretrievable.”
The author goes deeper into the socio-economic impact speaking to loss of community, loss of long-time residents, and increases in all measures of crime. So one wonders why all these expansions have been approved. Clifford goes into how the Forest Service personnel salaries and the salaries of the consultants preparing the Environmental Impact Statements are paid for by the ski area proposing the expansion. He asks does this preclude a fair assessment of on-mountain and off-mountain impacts and why other state and federal agency comments were set aside?
No doubt from experience in Colorado, Clifford speaks to the changes in the physical act of skiing, or at least getting to the slopes. He relates how where once you parked and walked a few hundred yards to the first lift, now in the newly expanded resort you might park in a distant lot, board a bus, and then many, many minutes later reach the first lift. He relates how bringing children only makes this movement a logistical nightmare. For us, imagine parking at a park and ride lot in Victor, Driggs or Tetonia and making the trek up Ski Hill Road. Imagine how much earlier you will have to get out of bed.
Clifford makes the case that saying “No” is one of the most important jobs of elected officials who must sign off on ski area expansions. He says this is also the job of state and federal agency personnel, but he explains in detail how many of these folks get co-opted, or their views are not allowed to gain traction in the decision-making.
Perhaps the last chapter is the most important. Clifford wrote about three ski areas who stopped a Forest Service-supported expansion and how their towns were saved. Bogus Basin is one of those areas. There may be a model and lessons-learned there for us to ponder.