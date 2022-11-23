Dear Mayor and City Council,
We appreciate Mayor Christensen’s fast response along with other city officials to quickly issue a stop work order and prevent the chainsaw destruction of the Bidache woodlands on Friday, November 18. But our work should not end here.
What occurred is deeply disturbing, such a brazen act. The community had spent over five months dealing with this issue of the Bidache Rezone and these woodlands. One P&Z meeting, then three highly participated City Council meetings to discuss the issue, including one mysteriously cancelled at the last minute. A public response that Jen Calder said she had never seen in her years on the City Council. Bidache Inc. and Ms. Bernstein, Planning and Zoning Administrator spent months crafting an agreement to allow this tripartite zone to be rezoned into “commercial” with agreed upon restrictions preserving the Woodlands.
Then on September 15, 2022 a letter from the Bidache lawyer, Given’s Pursley, a large legal firm in Boise, informing Ms. Bernstein that Bidache Inc would not agree to these rezone conditions but would be submitting another rezone proposal. They also stated that they would be sending in the Wetland Delineation study required by the city which still has not been delivered. All this is suitable conduct. Disputing parties going through legitimate channels to express their differences.
Then, why chainsaws on November 18?
After months of discussing the ecological concerns of the city council, the large public outcry. To take matters into their own hands and come in with chain saws! Of course we’ll all hear it was a great misunderstanding, that they were only intending a small trimming…
Fortunately a Rendezvous Townhouse resident heard the chainsaws and came to investigate. There was a crew of 3 workers removing brush and tree. This resident talked with one worker who spoke English and asked him how much he was going to trim. The worker said all of it. The resident pointed to the border of the Rendezvous community and asked if they were going to cut all the way to the edge of the property. The worker said said yes. This resident saw four aspen trees (approximately 20 feet) had been cut along with large hawthorn underbrush. They had only been there an hour.
Thankfully the mayor came quickly. I hear the workers told her it was only dead brush that they were clearing but the Aspen trees on the ground didn’t look dead. (look at the photos yourself). Much vegetation looks dead in the winter even though it's dormant. Make no mistake about it. This was a provocative action. It’s a transgression that needs to be formally addressed.
First it needs to be ascertained who ordered the clearing. It’s hard to believe that it was anyone else besides Bidache Inc. I was at one City Council Meeting and listened to the others on zoom. I heard clearly from the Bidache Inc owners, as well as from their representative Ms. Kolner, that Bidache Inc understood the ecological concerns of the community and the Comprehensive Plan, that they too valued the woodlands because it was an asset to their property. Did not all of you on the Council here this as well? Were these just falsities said to procure the rezone?
Discussion should be conducted between the city council, city attorney and whatever outside expertise is needed to clarify certain legal rights. Is Bidache Inc. allowed to trim vegetation on their zoned RS-7 zoning as they desire? Without obtaining any permitting from the City? Or are their provisions because of its mapping in wetland delineated areas that require consent from the city before conducting vegetation clearance? My previous discussion with Ms. Bernstein led me to believe that the owners could not simply cut down the woodlands at their whim. We need solid answers.
If Bidache Inc has the right to do whatever with their property then let’s call it as is. Why waste time with all these City Council meetings and Comprehensive Plans discussing matters which can be settled by chainsaw? But if Driggs has some legal jurisdiction over it’s zoning laws, and if there is precedent for a spirit of cooperation between business and community interests, then Bidache Inc needs to be informed that this is not a proper way to do business. They’re from Jackson, they know better. One would think that their legal team in Boise recognizes this. Unless they think it better to take chainsaw action and see if Drigg’s has the gumption (and money) to challenge them.
I thought it was part of the Idaho spirit to let local communities govern themselves rather than have outsiders come in and take matters into their own hands because of wealth and power. As one of the public actively involved with the issue, and as an adjacent Rendezvous Townhome owner, I'd like to receive any information you can pass along which I will relay to those in the community concerned about this aggressive action.
Craig Weintraub, Forest View Drive Homeowner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.