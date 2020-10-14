As papers close around the country it becomes more important than ever to support local journalism, that “support” is often thought of us as buying a paper or signing up for email alerts or something along those lines. However, it can take another form: understanding.
This is a small community and we are lucky to have the newspaper we do. I’m writing this as a former editor of the Teton Valley News who served during the last presidential election cycle. I’m not currently affiliated with the TVN so this is not an insider’s view, just someone with related experience.
There is currently one full time journalist serving this valley of 12,000 people. Good journalism takes time. That means it sometimes takes longer than people might expect for stories to be covered in a thoughtful, responsible way. That delay can lead people to think that the newspaper is ignoring something when in reality our lone journalist is just doing her job.
That same delay can lead to people feeling the need to “cover” issues themselves, via letters to the editor or guest editorials. That is a positive impulse, but there are a couple of things that people who have never worked as a journalist should know.
The opinion section is not for news coverage, it is for opinion. Writing a strong news article with as little bias as possible is a skill that takes years to learn and a lifetime to master. A member of the community, even a smart articulate person, will struggle to do this the first time they try. Especially when the topic they are writing about is important to them.
When you try to cover a topic that is important to you and the newspaper doesn’t let you expound on it in the opinion section, that does not mean they are censoring you. They are being responsible. For one thing it’s very likely they are already aware of and are working on the same topic. The second thing is that if you say something that is not true, guess who can be held responsible. Your local newspaper, that’s who.
They are responsible for what they print, whether it’s in the sports, crime or, yes, the editorial section of the paper. I had some good, quality time with our staff attorney during my tenure at the paper discussing this very topic.
So, what should you do if the paper didn’t run your opinion piece? Should you complain on Facebook? Should you assume they are biased and tell that to your friends and political allies? I think you should first ask your local paper their reasons before doing anything like that.
In short, this is the most stressful time for local journalists, a fraught election season. This is when they need your support the most, and you can choose the most effective way to show that support. A little humanity never hurts.
Scott Stuntz
Driggs