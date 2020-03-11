A shout-out to our THS music teachers and pep band
I want to express my gratitude for all that our THS music teachers do. They are truly the busiest “coaches” of all. My children have been part of these “teams” throughout high school. I hope to help the community understand the work these leaders put in, especially in light of some criticism that our music program hasn’t been supportive of our sports teams this year.
At the beginning of the year, I received a paper with the music events for the upcoming year—33 events, including community performances, festivals, and concerts, all coordinated by our amazing music teachers. This is not including pep band. This year, our pep band played at 3 football games, 9 girls’ basketball games and 7 boys’ basketball games. Some games they planned to attend were cancelled on account of bad weather, school holidays, or conflicting music events. Kristy Romano took the pep band to the girls’ state tournament when the music department had their own barbershop festival in Rexburg. She missed the performance of some of her “team” so that she could support the girls’ basketball team at state. All of these performances added 20 events to our music program’s schedules. That is 53 events for our music teachers outside of their regular work day—and the season for our music “team” lasts the entire school year!
According to the Idaho State Pep Band by-laws, bands are not to be required to play at more than 15 events during a school year. Our amazing pep band played at more than 20 if you include their participation at the girls’ state tournament. They also gave amazing send-offs to our sports teams as they left for their tournaments—marching down the hall and playing our school song, cheering on the other teams.
Our music “teams” are building a great program requiring a lot of extra time outside of school. We can all give a cheer for those that participate on these music “teams”—they are doing the same for the rest of us.
Stephanie McKellar, parent of THS music students, Tetonia
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.