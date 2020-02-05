To the The Right Honorable Adam Schiff:
Your and your Democrat colleagues’ defense of the Constitution was in the finest tradition of this nation’s men and women who have worked and fought to protect the same. As a veteran of the wasteful, sad, gory, and unjustifiable US War against Vietnam, I can assure you that those who honorably served, fought, were wounded or died there, absolutely did not do so in order that Mitch McConnell could rig a trial to protect the most repulsive and dishonest President in US History. Nor did they do so in order that Republican Senators could violate their oath of office, undermine the Constitution, make a mockery of justice, sully an impeachment trial and establish the precedent whereby a President could violate laws with impunity and thereby establish that Presidents need not obey the law and thus replace the Oath to Protect and Defend the Constitution with the adornment of a royal crown.
Based on what we saw and heard of you and your committee members principled efforts to hold Trump accountable for his deplorable actions and refusal to allow witness testimony and documents to be released during both the impeachment hearings and trial, millions of US Citizens encourage you and your fellow Democrats to persist in your efforts to bring forth more evidence and witnesses. There is the possibility that those efforts will be in vain, but they may very well have a positive effect on the outcome of the 2020 election.
As you are aware, but millions of Americans are not, these are extraordinarily dangerous times for this country’s experiment to create a true and functioning democracy. We may fail but having taught International Baccalauréat, 20th Century History of the Americas and The History of 20th Century Europe, I can attest that many names cross the pages of time - some good some evil. But whether we succeed or fail, be assured that you and other members of Congress struggling to defeat tyranny will be writ large among the list of the notable, noble and just.
Gordon H. Brown
Driggs
