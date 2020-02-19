On behalf of the Driggs Urban Renewal Agency (DURA), I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to Dan Powers, who recently exited the board. Mr. Powers has been on the board since 2014 and served as Treasurer, Vice Chair and Board Chair.
The DURA Commissioners gathered last week to celebrate Mr. Powers and during this fete, this limerick was performed in his honor.
It’s now time for a Driggs URA chapter to close.
As tribute, I offer some prose.
Some nuggets about Dan,
Of whom we are all a fan.
I’ll keep it short, so you don’t doze.
I, personally appreciate his Urban Renewal Service.
As you know, math makes me VERY nervous.
When I started this gig,
All the responsibilities seemed SO big.
But Dan always reassured me, You Got This!
Commissioners laud his judgement so keen.
On his mayor, city council and long URA experience we would lean.
These are big shoes to fill.
And damn it! We will!
Yet I expect we will still ask the question, “Do you think Dan knows what this means?”
We are here tonight to thank Commissioner Powers.
On first Wednesdays, he’ll be relaxing while our meetings last hours.
We wish him the best,
While from DURA he rests.
And has more time to stop and smell the flowers.
Thank you again, Dan Powers.
Those interested in the goals, projects and limericks of the Driggs Urban Renewal Agency are invited to contact Administrator, Erin Gaffney via email driggsURA@gmail.com or Board Chair, Erica Rice via email driggsURAchair@gmail.com.
Erica K. Rice
Board Chair
Driggs Urban Renewal Agency
