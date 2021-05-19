I come to you, not as an anti-masker, but a concerned citizen who can no longer sit on the sidelines and watch my beloved community divided. In fact, I have honored every single private business that required masks and have worn one at my place of employment. I will continue to do so as I value every single person and business and their right to require masks — or not.
The Teton school district recently made mask-wearing optional and the Teton Valley News published an extremely polarizing article painting those who wanted masks removed as bullies. The article emphasized the importance of not shaming or alienating those who continue to wear masks as we want to value their choice. To that, I would say, of course their choice will be respected. But where was this defense for those who chose not to wear masks? Where was this defense when a friend of mine was accosted in the grocery store for not wearing a mask? Where was this defense when a teen was followed out of the grocery store and filmed for choosing not to wear a mask? There are countless cases, over the last year, of people being shamed, bullied, accosted and kicked out of events for practicing their right to choose.
The issue is showing the same respect to a person who chooses to wear – or not wear – a mask. The school board’s decision to make mask-wearing optional was not a choice to endanger those who are immuno-compromised or unable to get vaccinated; there have been several options given to students and staff in that situation. The fact is, the mask mandate has been lifted in the county and there is no science-supported reason to force our children to continue to wearing masks. It is well documented that this virus has minor impact on children and children don’t readily transmit it to adults. Let’s allow them to be kids and not be adversely affected by this pandemic any more than they already have been. And equally important, let’s come together and support each other’s right to choose. Whether you agree with mask wearing, or you don’t, is irrelevant.
Kind regards,
Celeste Barlow
Victor