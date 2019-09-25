Teton Valley Food Pantry would like to thank the community for attending our first ever Party for the Pantry. We were able to raise over $7,900 to help feed people in need in our community.
We appreciate our title sponsors: Alliance Title, Fall River, First American Title, O’Reilly Auto Parts, O’Rourke’s Restaurant, Standard Plumbing/True Value, and Valley Lumber.
Many thanks go to the all the local businesses who donated silent auction items: Teton Pines, Snake River Sporting Club, Teton Springs, Teton Reserve, Teton Links, Teton Valley Lodge, Cosmic Apple, MD Nursery, 460 Bread, Yostmark, Barrels and Bins, Victor Emporium, Festive Living, Moonshine Liquor, Liquor Market, Guchiebirds, Peaked Sports, Teton Arts, Mountain Mitts and Victor Valley Market. We want to send a shout out for the great music by Karee Miller Band.
Last but not least, we thank all the folks who came to purchase tickets, make donations and bid on auction items.
We are honored to count all of you as partners in our effort to feed those in need and lead the community to end hunger.
Monica Hoth for the Teton Valley Food Pantry
