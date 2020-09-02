I am deeply disturbed by the Teton County Sheriff's badge that Bailey Smith, Republican candidate for Teton County Prosecutor, wears in staged photos and at public events. Presumably, she is not aware that "Intimidation By False Assertion of Authority" is illegal in Idaho (Idaho Code: Title 9, Chapter 30, Section 18-3005). Maybe she will learn about it when she studies for the Idaho Bar exam, since she is not licensed to practice law here, according to the attorney roster for the Idaho State Bar (https://isb.idaho.gov/licensing-mcle/attorney-roster-search/).
What is even more frightening is that the badge she wears clearly announces her blind allegiance to cops and bias against regular people. How can we trust a prosecutor with that kind of blatant bias? How will justice be served if local law enforcement commits crimes against community members? It's pretty scary that this kind of dangerous, politically motivated bias has arrived in Teton Valley. And the Republicans who endorsed her don't even care that she is not licensed in this state.
Please vote for Alex Sosa for Teton County Prosecutor for fair, unbiased treatment from a licensed Idaho attorney.
Darcy Klausmann
Driggs