A few days ago, Sandy Hook Promise released a video titled, "Back to School Essentials." While at first, the video appears to be a regular advertisement for school supplies, it quickly takes a distressing turn as students are forced to use those same supplies to survive a school shooting. The video is meant to draw attention to a fact the United States has ignored for two decades. Since Columbine, gun violence in schools has only become more and more common, with another tragedy being added to the list nearly every other month.
Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, Santa Fé, Parkland- it goes on and on without even mentioning the shootings with fewer victims. Parents are forced to worry constantly that their child will be taken away from them in "just another senseless tragedy," or they must try to believe that when they send them to school, their child is safe. Meanwhile, students find themselves wondering if that loud bang they heard in the hallway was a sign of danger.
One common theme seen throughout the aftermath of all school shootings is that no one ever truly believed that such a thing could happen in their town- until it did.
Stacey Lippel, an English teacher who survived the attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, summarized it best when she said, "We live in Parkland. Nothing bad ever happens in Parkland."
It is time for Teton Valley to address the world we live in. In the mountains, we can pretend we live in our own bubble protected from the rest of the world, but the fact of the matter is that Teton Valley is as much a part of the world as any other place. We can't escape planet Earth. Individually we stand no chance at preventing more tragedies, however, if we understand that we aren’t inherently safe because we live in "little ol' Idaho," we might be able to make a difference. We can teach students and staff how to look for the signs of a plotting shooter. We can address the fear seeping into classrooms across the nation. We can halt death in its tracks.
No matter your stance on gun control, no one wants to see children die for attending school. Know the signs, talk to your children, don’t let gun violence in schools be a new normal. Keep. Us. Safe.
Kyran Cates
Victor
