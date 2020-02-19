Mitt Romney is a true American hero – alone courageously standing against President Trump abusing his power, position, and authority to extort “a foreign government to investigate his rival.” In doing so Trump had “committed high crimes and misdemeanors.” “The President withheld vital military funds from [Ukraine]” to press “an ally at war with Russian invaders” to “investigate his political rival… an appalling abuse of the public trust.” Other Republicans felt Trump was wrong - but said he’d learned his lesson. More likely they were afraid of the vicious retaliation Romney knew was coming.
And Trump continues to press pro-Russian oligarchs and criminals to aide him through Rudi Giuliani. Giuliani promised to help Dmitri Firtash fight off extradition to the U.S. on criminal bribery and racketeering charges in exchange for digging up (or more accurately, fabricating) dirt on the Bidens. Firtash is a fugitive pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch who, in furthering this plot, hired Giuliani associates and paid them $1.2M (as of 11/29/2019) to gin up dirt on the Bidens. And how about Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman who were arrested at the airport and are now being prosecuted for using foreign money to peddle political influence and to get Ambassador Yovanovich dismissed.
Unlike Romney, other Republicans are playing ball. Moscow Mitch is in lockstep with Trump, leading a successful effort to lift U.S. sanctions from companies Russian oligarch Oleg Depraska companies despite a bipartisan effort to stop lifting the sanctions (just two votes shy of the 60 senate votes needed) – one such company announced a $200M project in Mitch’s backyard three months later. Birds of a feather.
Brett Bowhan
Driggs
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.