Thank you all so much for the support of our recent back-to-school event, Teton Valley Cares. This inaugural event was an outstanding success thanks to partnerships between multiple local nonprofits and all the wonderful volunteers who donated their time to assist families and ensure the event ran smoothly. We are so very grateful to each of you!
Children who attended were able to have their hearing and vision tested, receive a dental screening by Dr. Cherry of Grand Teton Dental, obtain a health check by Teton Valley Health providers, and sign up for the free and reduced lunch program and afterschool programs. The Teton Valley Food Pantry Community Resource Center of Teton Valley, and Infant Toddlers Program provided information on area resources. Attendees were also able to take home clothing from Subs for Santa, backpacks from the Education Foundation and Teton Springs Foundation, toiletries and paper goods from St. Francis of the Tetons and Church in the Tetons and get haircuts from the Paul Mitchell School. All items and services were free to students.
We want to issue a big shout out to the Paul Mitchell School students who stayed three extra hours to finish all the haircuts for our students. The kids looked amazing and had tremendous smiles on their faces as they departed. Thanks for helping these students feel confident in their appearances as they enter the doors on their first day!
Events like these further solidify the importance of community and partnerships. Through helping others, giving our time, and coming together for a common good, we enrich the lives of our friends and neighbors--and that's what it's all about.
Thank you all for helping others!
Betsy Hawkins,, Community Resource Center of Teton Valley, Pam Walker, Education Foundation of Teton Valley, Gogie Reynolds, Subs for Santa, Lane Valiante, Teton Valley Health
