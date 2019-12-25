It is Christmas – a time for us to count our blessings and acknowledge the wonderful people of Teton Valley and beyond who have helped us so far in our goal of providing library service in the City of Tetonia.
THANK YOU to Mayor Gloria Hoopes and City Clerk Jacque Beard who started us down this journey.
THANK YOU to the CHC Foundation for seeing the benefit of a library in Tetonia and providing the funding for a building.
THANK YOU to the members of the Tetonia City Council who donated the site and offered to fund the library for its first year although the existing library district prevents them from doing so.
THANK YOU to the Greater Tetonia Legacy Fund for serving as the library’s 501 (C) 3.
THANK YOU to Jay Beard and Mitch Beard who have done so much behind the scene to establish the library.
THANK YOU to our contractors: 98 Electric, Fall River Electric, and Rex’s Sheds.
THANK YOU to Jason Letham [building] and Anthony Parker [electrical] who inspected the building to ensure it is safe for public use.
THANK YOU to the Valley of the Tetons Library Board and staff who have offered advice and encouragement.
THANK YOU to Patrick Bodily from the Idaho Commission for Libraries for his willingness to guide us.
THANK YOU to all those who have provided books.
THANK YOU to our book cataloguers; especially Nanci and Beth who have taken the lead.
THANK YOU to everyone who has offered to volunteer to work at the library.
THANK YOU to our donors who have provided furniture, supplies, and much needed cash.
THANK YOU to Jeannette Boner and the Teton Valley News (TVN) staff for granting us article space.
Chris Johnson, Director of the Valley of the Tetons Library, noted in his 9/11/19 letter to the editor in the TVN that it takes time to open a library. We have found that to be true. Although we are not ready to open yet, we will let you know when. With your continued support we will meet our goal of providing library service in the City of Tetonia. Thank You Teton Valley!
