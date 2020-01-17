Wanda Wallace passed away January 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Born in Driggs, at the home of Rose Henry on April 17, 1937, she was the fifth child of Wilda Buxton and William Howard Wallace.
She attended Driggs Elementry School and Teton High School. She played flute in band and Pep Band, participated in the Thespian Club, Future Nurses Association, and worked on the school newspaper and yearbook staff. Wanda, and her friend Genevieve, went to Jackson Hole and worked as laundresses as teens. They lived in a little cabin by the laundry, attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and were often invited to members’ homes for Sunday meals.
After graduating from high school in 1955, she attended Brigham Young University in Provo UT, earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Although she enjoyed the work, she elected to serve a church mission in Australia. Wanda held her faith devoutly throughout her life which was displayed through her humble generosity, temple service, tithing, and fasting.
Returning to the U.S., she worked for the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City. Her dream was to work in the community as a visiting nurse. This opportunity came when she joined the Salt Lake City Public Health Department making home visits and working in three schools. Meanwhile, she joined the Air Force National Guard as a first Lieutenant, eventually earning the rank of Captain.
By invitation from the Las Vegas School District she became the Overton and Mesquite school nurse in 1966. Two years later she moved to Las Vegas. She joined a square dance club where she met her future husband, Alan Edward Bigelow, who had two children, Angela Eve (Bigelow) Breidenbach and Alan Bigelow, Jr. John Lee (Alison Hickman) and Christopher Bruce (Aimee Teutch) were added to the family. They enjoyed summers traveling in a camper around the country together. Her honey wheat bread and fried dough brought them all running!
In later years, her favorite activity was to visit her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. The little ones brought new happiness and vigor to her life. They loved her and she loved them.
Wanda will be deeply missed by her four children, twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren (#8 is due in April), two sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was easily loved by friends and family leaving a sweet legacy of caring generosity.
