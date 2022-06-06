Vini Norris

Friends, please join us for stories, laughter, tears and memories:
Saturday, June 11th, 2022 - 4:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M.
Reunion Flats Site C, Teton Canyon, Wyoming (gov.rec) for map of site. Please Carpool. Parking is limited to 13 vehicles. You can park at Alta School or Mill Creek Parking lot and share rides.
POTLUCK with a suggestion of last name starting with:
A-H bring Appetizers,
I-R bring Main Dish/Salads
S-Z bring Desserts
Plates and eating utensils will be supplied (bring serving utensil for your dish). Firewood will be supplied. BYOB drinks, chair, water, etc.
We hope you can join in to share the love of our dear friend Lavinia.
