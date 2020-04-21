Vicky Ann (Richards) Kipf died April 12, 2020 at her home in Teton Valley from complications of cancer surrounded by family.
Vicky was born March 2, 1952 in Lewistown Montana, the daughter of Juanita Fern Fox and Howard John Richards, Jr. She graduated from Fergus County High School in Lewistown and spent a large portion of her adult life living and working in Montana.
In 2001, she graduated from Western Nebraska Community College with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Health Information Management Systems. She worked at the Deaconess Hospital in Billings MT, The King Edward VII Memorial Hospital in Bermuda and Hartford HealthCare in Connecticut. When the opportunity to work remotely presented, she immediately packed up and headed west, choosing to move to Driggs because of family connections.
Vicky never met a stranger and was always willing and ready to offer a helping hand to friends and neighbors. She was passionate about life, loved the outdoors whether hiking, biking, skiing, camping or just gardening around her home. Her boundless energy and enthusiasm will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Vicky was laid to rest April 17, 2020 at the Pratt Cemetery in Alta Wy. She is survived by her daughters, Heather Jean Kipf and Nevada Jo Kipf, her grandson, Jordi Antonio Torres and her sister Jeri Lockman Durtschi.
