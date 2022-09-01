...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 410...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Mainly western portions of Fire Weather Zone
410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Veronique Fullmer 6/8/2022 - 9/1/2022 Veronique Fullmer age 80 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 1, 2022, after a short but fierce battle with cancer.
She was born June 8, 1942, to Carl Raymond Ripplinger and Julia Ethea Johnson Ripplinger. Veronique grew up in the Bates area of Teton Valley where she attended school graduating from Teton High in 1960.
She married her high school sweetheart Aaron James Beard in the Idaho Falls Temple June 8, 1960. They were blessed with three children Shane Aaron Beard, Bonnie Rae Beard, and Lincoln Elmer Beard. Aaron passed away in 1967.
On May 6, 1968, she married Lloyd H. Fullmer, and a daughter Vicki Ann Fullmer was born to this union. Veronique loved spending time with her family more than anything else but also enjoyed her animals especially her horses and dogs. Mom loved riding her horse in the mountains and later in life razor riding. She was very artistic and loved painting and crafting and spending the winters in Arizona with family and friends.
Veronique worked for the US Forest Service in Driggs for 21 years. She was an active member of the LDS Church and served in many positions throughout her life. Mom was adventurous and loved meeting new people and making new friends.
She is survived by her four children Shane (Cristina) Beard, Bonnie (Deon) Moore, Lincoln (Michelle) Beard, and Vicki (Shane) Muir, 12 Grandchildren and 18 Great-grandchildren, a brother Brent (Sandy) Ripplinger and sisters Darlene (Edwin) Wood, and Christine (Kent) Meikle.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Julia Ripplinger, both of her husbands and two brothers LaRell J. Ripplinger and Raymond Dee Ripplinger.
The family will visit with friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Flamm Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Cache Clawson Cemetery, Tetonia, Idaho. Due to limited seating, if you plan on attending, please bring a lawn chair or be prepared to stand. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.flammfh.com.