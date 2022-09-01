Veronique Fullmer 6/8/2022 - 9/1/2022 Veronique Fullmer age 80 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 1, 2022, after a short but fierce battle with cancer.

She was born June 8, 1942, to Carl Raymond Ripplinger and Julia Ethea Johnson Ripplinger. Veronique grew up in the Bates area of Teton Valley where she attended school graduating from Teton High in 1960.