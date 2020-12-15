With sadness and yet joy in our hearts we announce the passing of Velda Rammell Hill, 91 on Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1928 to Russell Floyd and Faye Miner Rammell in Tetonia, Idaho. Velda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who dedicated many years of her life to helping others.
She attended first through eighth grade in Tetonia and High School in Ashton and Driggs. Velda worked for her grandparents at Miner’s Grocery and later for her parents at Rammell’s Mercantile for many years.
She married the love of her life Noel William Hill on August 22, 1946 and their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Noel joined the Air Force and because of his service, she was fortunate enough to live in many different places in the United States and Japan making friends everywhere she went.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Temple Worker in the Idaho Falls Temple for 18 years. She loved the gospel and serving others brought her a great deal of joy. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family, working in the yard and raspberry patch, and feeding the birds, chipmunks and deer right outside the back door. She loved having friends over to play cards and put together puzzles.
Velda is survived by her children; Blake (Gene) Hill of Idaho Falls, Tara (Brian) Mueller of Rexburg and Debra (Mark) Kunz of Stuttgart, Germany, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother and grandson.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, December 15th at the Cache Clawson Cemetery.
