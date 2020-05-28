With great sadness we announce the passing of Tripp Edward Black. He was born on April 1, 2009 to Troy and Erica Black in Loma Linda, California. He entered into Heaven at age 11 with his family at his side on May 26, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Tripp was an adventurous, fun-loving, warm-hearted child. He loved riding his dirt bikes, going fishing and hunting and just being in the outdoors. Tripp enjoyed wrestling and football and just completed fourth grade at Rendezvous Upper Elementary School in Driggs, Idaho. “Tripp was the kind of kid that when people met him they felt they had always known him,” said dad Troy. “He was just such a joy and lit up the room wherever he went,” recalls his mom Erica.
He is survived by his parents Troy and Erica, his brother Hunter and sister Savannah; maternal grandparents John and Liz Pell along with Grove Jenkins; paternal grandparents Wayne and Judy Black; his Uncle Jason Jenkins, Uncle Todd and Aunt Kym Black, Uncle Sam and Aunt Carolina Watson; great-grandmother Dorothy Withey; great-uncles Johnny White and Jay Withey along with many other family members and friends.
Celebration of life to be held Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Black residence, 6403 N. 1750 W, Tetonia, Idaho. To honor Tripp the family asks everyone to wear some type of camouflage, Tripp’s favorite print.
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
