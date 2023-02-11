Trent W. Smith October 14, 1971 - February 6, 2023 The goodness of a man runs much deeper than one moment in time.
After a life full of good moments Trent Wayne Smith, of Tetonia Idaho, passed away on the evening of February 06, 2023. Trent was born in Driggs, Idaho on October 14, 1971, to Kim and Kendall Smith.
They raised Trent and his 3 younger siblings in Tetonia. Trent was a happy child who loved kids, his family, his boots, and his horse. These passions did not fade with age.
Growing up in Teton Valley was something he cherished all his life. Trent loved participating in 4H and the Boy Scouts, where he reached the rank of Eagle Scout.
He went to Teton High School and was a proud member of the FFA with whom he attended many competitions, including Nationals, twice.
He loved working with livestock and studied agriculture at Ricks College. Trent served in the Independence Missouri mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He met and married the love of his life, Betsey Suzanne Long, in 1994. Trent and Betsey were married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on November 4 of that year. He attended Utah State alongside his wife.
While attending he was president of the USU Rodeo Club and was in charge of hosting several college rodeos. He was also a board member for the American West Rodeo in Logan. Trent and Betsey had four of their five children in Utah before returning to Idaho and having their fifth.
Trent was very active in the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce and was dedicated to the work he did with the D.A.R.E. program through the Madison Sheriffs' Department. Over the years Trent had many positions in customer service and sales. These positions allowed him to form numerous relationships with people everywhere.
Trent finally made it home to the Teton Valley in 2018 where he lived in his dream home (formerly his Atchley Grandparents') with his dream girl, until he passed.
He is survived in death by his loving parents and younger siblings Ember Anderson, Erin (Bryan) Manwaring, and Tyler Smith. He leaves behind his beautiful wife of 28 years, and their 5 children, for whom he felt so much pride; Laura EmmaLeigh, Jasen Tyler, Seaman Garet Wayne, Katherinne Pearl, and Coleman James. Trent also leaves behind countless other family members and friends.
Trent's genuine friendliness gave him the remarkable ability to make friends young and old, near and far. It's impossible to know how many people's lives Trent touched, but it is certain he will be sorely missed.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, February 18 at 11 am at the Tetonia LDS Church. A visitation will be on Friday, February 17 from 6-7:30 pm at Grand Teton Funeral Home in Driggs. There will be another visitation Saturday morning prior to the funeral at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 am.
