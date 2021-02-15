Thomas Kent Woolstenhulme

With profound sadness we say goodbye to our beloved cowboy, Tom Woolstenhulme, who passed away peacefully, at home, on Tuesday February 9th 2021
Born November 19th 1942, Tom was a lifelong resident of Teton Valley.
Tom ran the family business “R Welcome Ranch” as a big game hunting guide, as well as being a barber. Where he took pride and enjoyed cutting the hair of his customers, friends, and family. Also as many knew, ‘a jack of all trades’; there wasn’t much the man couldn’t do, especially that which he set his mind to.
Tom and Linda married on March 22nd, 1984.
With their mutual admiration of horses and the mountains, Tom and Linda created endless, adventurous memories together.
He was a man of few words, when he spoke though he made a huge impact on many lives. He will be missed in so many ways. Especially his Christmas Eve stories!
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Russell Woolstenhulme and Constance Sorensen Woolstenhulme, daughter, Carrie Woolstenhulme, and daughter Patti Woolstenhulme.
Survived by his wife Linda, sisters and brothers Judy (Lee) Hansen, Arnold (Sharon) Woolstenhulme, David (Sherma) Woolstenhulme, Vallee Malone, Randy (Debbie) Woolstenhulme, Roseann (Carl) Perry, children Tawna Woolstenhulme, Michelle (Gary) Schneider, Russell (Christine) Woolstenhulme, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.
Visitation at Valley Mortuary 786 Valley Center Dr. Driggs 6:30 – 8:00 PM
Please remember to social distance – masks are available
A graveside service will be held at the Victor Cemetery for close family and friends on Friday, February 19th, at 2:00 p.m.
There will be a celebration of Tom’s life at his and Linda’s home, during the summer of 2021, with more information to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please just send love, support and prayers.
Happy trails dearest Tom, until we meet again.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.