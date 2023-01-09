Thomas Hull Cogbill

Thomas Hull Cogbill 12/12/1952 - 12/31/2022 Thomas Hull Cogbill died peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 31, 2022 as a result of advanced prostate cancer.

Tom was born on December 12, 1952 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Bell and Helen (Kellogg) Cogbill. Tom graduated summa cum laude from Dartmouth College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1974 and then completed a Bachelor of Medical Science Degree in 1975. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in 1977 and then completed his internship and residency with the Department of Surgery at the University of Colorado Medical Center.

