“Have I done any good in the world today? Have I helped anyone in need?”
These are the questions that Thomas Dale Marcum, Sr. (known as Dale) asked himself every day, even the night before he passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2021.
Dale was born October 21, 1927 in Teton Valley to Chester and Nettie Ruth (née Nethercott) Marcum, the tenth of twelve children. From a very early age he learned the value of hard work--and there was a lot of farming work to be done wherever the family lived. He graduated from Teton High School and participated in the marching band under the tutelage of Clarence Murdock.
Music and teaching became Dale’s career. After graduating with a degree in music from Ricks, Dale taught for a few years in Marsh Valley and then continued his 31-year career teaching Teton School District before he retired in 1991.
At age 12, Dale first registered with the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) organization, and he was a lifelong participant. He earned the Eagle Scout award and later the Silver Beaver award. Dale served in various capacities within the BSA, including over two decades as the ranger of the Treasure Mountain Boy Scout Camp. Dale embodied the Boy Scout Oath to do his duty to God, to his country, and to everyone else.
His duty to God led him to choose to serve a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a young man in Kentucky.
After fulfilling his duty to God on his mission, Dale fulfilled his duty to his country by serving in the army. He was stationed in Germany as part of the medical crew. He served his term in the army and was released shortly after his father died in 1952. Later in life, Dale participated in American Legion, Teton Valley Post 95. Dale played the bugle for community programs and military funerals.
Upon returning from his military service, Dale married Maurine Hamblin. They welcomed three children into their home. Together Dale and Maurine served for many decades in Boy Scouts, at the Idaho Falls (and later Rexburg) temple, and a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Zimbabwe and one at the Nauvoo temple.
Dale continued to serve after Maurine’s death in 2014 in the Rexburg temple and wherever he could to keep busy.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and nine of his siblings. He is survived by his children Tom (Sue) Marcum, Alma (Sonya) Marcum, and Mary (Layne) Jordan; grandchildren Adele Marcum, Collette (Paul) Pulsipher, Paige (Clay) Harmon, Sydney Jordan, Kacey (Jess) Jordan, and Alex Marcum; two great grandchildren, Reagan and Charlotte; his two brothers, Shelby and Selar; and many other family members.
The funeral service will be on Monday, June 28, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Victor at 10:00 a.m. (For online viewing, visit www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.) A viewing will be at the church on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the Victor Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.