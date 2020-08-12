Thanks to all the wonderful people who attended the memorial for D.J. Freese two weeks ago. We are especially grateful for those who got the word out; who brought momentos and photos and the sign from his shop. Thanks to all who spoke and shared their personal memories. We learned things about our brother and son that we didn't know and we were reminded of the very creative and inventive mind that he had. Your affection for him and your kind words really made the day especially sweet for us.
The Family of D.J. Freese