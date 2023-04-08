Terry Lynn Ripplinger

Terry Lynn Ripplinger May 17, 1954 - March 28, 2023 Terry Lynn Ripplinger, a resident of Safford, completed his journey here on Earth passing into the eternities Tuesday morning, March 28, 2023. Terry was 68.

Terry grew up on a cattle farm in Driggs, Idaho, on the edge of the Teton Valley and under the shadow of the Grand Teton Mountains. There he learned to work hard; moving sprinkler pipe, hauling and stacking hay bales, milking cows, feeding livestock and everything that comes with running a cattle farm. Growing up Terry enjoyed fishing, tubing down the Teton River, swimming at Green Canyon Hot Springs, playing basketball and riding snowmobiles.

