Terry Lynn Ripplinger May 17, 1954 - March 28, 2023 Terry Lynn Ripplinger, a resident of Safford, completed his journey here on Earth passing into the eternities Tuesday morning, March 28, 2023. Terry was 68.
Terry grew up on a cattle farm in Driggs, Idaho, on the edge of the Teton Valley and under the shadow of the Grand Teton Mountains. There he learned to work hard; moving sprinkler pipe, hauling and stacking hay bales, milking cows, feeding livestock and everything that comes with running a cattle farm. Growing up Terry enjoyed fishing, tubing down the Teton River, swimming at Green Canyon Hot Springs, playing basketball and riding snowmobiles.
Terry was an accomplished wrestler, starting in 7th grade all the way thru high school and into college. He was an Idaho State champion his junior and senior years in high school, at 107 and 115 pound weight class, respectively. He earned a wrestling scholarship from Brigham Young University and wrestled varsity for BYU his sophomore year.
Terry served a LDS mission to Lima, Peru, in 1974. Terry's love for our Savior, the Peruvian people and the Spanish language grew exponentially during the next two years. He was even able to visit Machu Picchu. Terry later returned to BYU and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1979.
Terry met his wife, MaryAnn, in Ogden, Utah, and the two were married in the Ogden Temple on October 16, 1982. Showing the cut of his character, Terry not only married MaryAnn but raised her 3 small children as his own, and later another daughter joined the young family. Terry spent the rest of his life completely devoted to MaryAnn. Terry and family lived in Ogden and Brigham CIty, Utah until 1993, during which time Terry worked first for the Boy Scouts of America and later Thiokol. In 1993, Terry and his family moved to Safford, where he again worked for the Boy Scouts of America from 1993 to 1995, and then with Phelps Dodge / Freeport McMoran from 1995 until his retirement in 2021. Terry was a leach line technician, inspector/auditor, team leader and scientist; tasked with identifying and employing efficiencies in the leach line process in order maximize copper output. Terry took his job very seriously and gave his employers 100% effort each and every day he was at work.
Terry was also a man who loved his country, the constitution and appreciated the sacrifices of the millions of Americans who died protecting those freedoms. He had a voracious appetite to learn new things, and was continually reading and studying areas that interested him; algebra, geometry, landscaping, history, politics and cooking. Above all, Terry was a man of faith. He was a disciple of Jesus Christ and strived to do His work in life, and will continue to do the same in the life hereafter.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, MaryAnn Ripplinger of Safford, Arizona, His children Corey Bills (Merideth) of Fairfax, Virginia, Amanda Emery (Todd) of Pima, Arizona, Joshua Bills (Cheri) or Safford, Arizona, and Samantha Hogenson (Michael) of Layton, Utah. He is also survived by his Mother, Helen Ripplinger, Driggs, Idaho, and his siblings Michael Ripplinger (Tracey), Debbie Anderson (Nolan), Tammi Robins (Ken), Sherry Argyle (Clint) and Blaine Ripplinger (Nikki). Terry is also survived by twelve grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his father Weston Ripplinger.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Driggs LDS Church. The family will receive friends from 9:30 - 10:45 also at the church. Burial will be at t he Bates Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.