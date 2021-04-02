Ted Jesse Warner, "Teddy," 63 years of age, passed into his mother's arms on her birthday, Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Teddy was born on February 16, 1958 in Ogden, Utah to Rex Eugene Warner and Doris Jill Wilson. He was the middle of three children. Teddy as a younger lad spent time growing up in the Wasatch Weber Canyon Ogden area.
Ted as a young adult spent time racing skis as much as possible on the ski hills from Northern Utah to Grand Targhee and into Jackson Hole. He then married and had two children that were born from this union, Ty Jesse Warner and Val Duane Warner.
Ted moved into the Teton Basin in the late 70s, bringing with him a knowledge of carpentry and construction experience with his trade. Working for others didn't give hi the freedom to expand his spirit so he created his own business known today as Bearwood Construction.
He loved and took high pride in what he did. He had many satisfied clients that all turned into long-time friends. Teddy loved every minute spent with his family and friends. Teddy was a people person and was always wearing a smile. He would do anything for anyone and was always thinking of others first. He enjoyed his time with "Buzz" flying his airplane and the laughs he shared after work with his friends, the panning gold trips up into Salmon and nearby mountains with his camper, and the time he shot a duck 200 yards away on water. Teddy loved life and lived it to the fullest. There was not a day go by that he was not up and gone to work or out to visit.
He started attending the Cowboy Church and feeling content with the spirit of the Lord. When his health started to fail him he continued to fight, still so eager to go explore his world and visit his people.
There was one visit in particular he was sure to make, to see his hound dog "Duke."
We will all miss this beautiful man in our own way.
Teddy leaned into his mother's arms, leaving to cherish his loving memory his wife Claudia, his father Rex, his brother Mark and his sister Barbara Jennifer Warner and Ty, Val (Annie) and five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and two step-daughters Aunna and Kayla (Ben) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Teddy's celebration of life picnic will be held during the warmer months with an airplane flying over the Rocky Mountains, the one place Teddy loved and once called his home. Friends and family always welcome. More info to follow should you have any questions: Celebrateteddyslife@gmail.com.