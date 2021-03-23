Susan M. Rose, 63, of Victor, ID, formerly of Ada and Grand Rapids, MI, passed away on March 22, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Susan graduated from Forest Hills Northern High School where she participated in track, cheerleading, marching and concert bands and was senior Homecoming Queen. She received a Bachelors of Fine Arts and a Master of Fine Arts from Michigan State University, and did doctoral study at Montana State University.
Mrs. Rose taught K-12 art in the Forest Hills Public Schools for nearly 30 years. Following her retirement, she was a docent at Frederik Meijer Garden & Sculptor Park and also Interim Director of Indoor Education. Following her husband’s retirement, the couple relocated to Teton Valley, ID, to be surrounded by the Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, which she so loved.
Susan was an acclaimed artist whose beautiful work won many awards and was featured in numerous shows and galleries in the West, Jackson Hole and Michigan. Her ability to create amazing pieces through her magical use of color, light and composition made her art highly sought after by collectors. She was an active member of the Teton Plein Aire Group and her favorite subject matter was capturing the beauty of Jackson Hole and the Tetons.
Susan used her art to support a variety of community non-profits, and she also served on the Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley. Susan was the leading force in establishing the “Preserved!” event to benefit the Land Conservancy of West Michigan. Through Preserved!, The Land Conservancy of West Michigan partnered with local artists to raise awareness of conserving West Michigan natural areas. She also participated in the View 22 event to support the Jackson Hole Land Trust
In addition to her passion for teaching and art, Susan loved nature and was an active hiker, camper and fisherwoman. She traveled widely throughout the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Mexico and the Caribbean. Susan was an exceptional chef with a talent for creating wonderful meals that were works of art.
Mrs. Rose was preceded in death by her parents John (Jack) and Joan (Weldon) Rose. Susan is survived by her loving husband William (Bill) Rietscha of Victor, ID, sisters Niki Widmayer of Burleson, TX, and Sandra Rose of Clifford Lake, MI, and brother Jon Rose of Big Sky, MT. Susan had three step daughters and eight step grandchildren, a beloved dog, Riley, and beloved nieces and nephews.
Honoring Susan’s wishes there will not be a formal funeral. Celebration of life events are planned for Teton Valley and Grand Rapids when COVID restrictions permit. A charitable fund has been established to honor her passion for education and art. Contributions can be made to: Susan M. Rose Charitable Fund Wells Fargo Bank P.O. 1340 Driggs, ID, 83422
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.