Steven Earl Sewell, 60, of Driggs, Idaho passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Driggs, Idaho from an apparent sudden heart attack and was able to join the love of his life Brenda.
He was born July 18, 1959 in Driggs, Idaho to Earl Gene Sewell and Sonja Ileen Bowcutt
He attended grade school and high school in Teton. Other than a few years that he lived in Malad, he lived in Driggs, Idaho.
On July 25, 1988 he married Brenda Hillman in Driggs, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on May 28, 1992.
Steven was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he had served as the Ward Scout Master.
He was the owner of Sewell Hardwood Floors and had also worked many years at Grand Teton Motors as a mechanic.
Steve loved to hunt, enjoyed cooking and turned form teacher to student with Tyson, He also enjoyed driving with his boys.
He is survived by his children Tyson Sewell of Driggs, ID, Tate Sewell of Victor, ID, Tyler Sewell and Taura Martinez both of Twin Falls, ID; parents, Earl & Sonja Sewell of Driggs, ID. father-in-law, Clair Hillman of Driggs; siblings, Stephanie (Peter) Estay of Driggs, ID, Michael F. (Kimberly) Sewell of Clovis, CA, and Richard W. (Candice) Sewell of Rexburg, ID; four grandchildren, Wesley Jackson, Setekh Tyler Sewell, Vanesa K. Martinez and Eleona Martinez.
Also surviving are his wife’s siblings, Kevin (Ryan) Hillman, Neil (Deon) Hillman, Brent (Stacey) Hillman, Craig (Lori) Hillman, Lane (Carol) Hillman and JoAnn (J.D.) Winder.
He was preceded in death by his wife Brenda, mother-in-law Margaret Hillman, a brother Jeffrey B. Sewell and an uncle Ralph Sewell.
A viewing will be held Thursday evening, July 2, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. at the Teton Valley Fairgrounds.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Darby Cemetery under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. A luncheon will be provided by the Driggs 2nd Ward following the service at the Driggs City Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
