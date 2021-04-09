“Taper Steve” B. Reynolds was born in Sacramento, CA to Lillie and Bronte Reynolds on January 13, 1945.
At the age of 76, Steve passed away in the early morning hours of March 29, 2021.
In 1965, Steve received his Journeyman’s certificate for drywall tapping.
In 1969, he moved to the Hawaiian Islands. Living on Kauai, Oahu, and the Big Island. Meeting his wife Mary on the Big Island in 1983, they stayed in the islands for 5yrs, until returning to the mainland in 1988. Living in Shingle Springs, CA he continued his tapping career. In the late 1990’s, Steve and Mary slowly started moving north living a short time in Silver Lake, CA and Bozeman, MT. They settled in Victor, ID in 2006.
Steve quickly became well known for his tapping skills locally in Teton Valley as well as Jackson Hole, WY.
Though he worked under a company name, he was referred to as “Taper Steve”.
Work was his priority, he loved meeting new people and listening to life stories of his diverse clientele. It was hard to get him to travel, but if it included work, he would travel anywhere. One job taking him as far as the Dakotas.
When Steve was not hard at work, he loved fishing and gardening. When finding new places to live, one requirement was a good fishing hole. He found the short gardening season of Teton Valley frustrating and spoke of moving to a lower elevation. He eventually discovered how well apple trees grew on their property and proceeded to plate no less than 50 trees, in three varieties. As he aged, his ability to get out and fish waned, but he found solace in his apple trees.
A lover of live music, he enjoyed attending the local Bluegrass Festival, Fox Creek Fandango, and Music on Main.
In the summer afternoons, you could find him among his trees drinking his gin and juice or a cold beer.
Tapping circles around the younger generation, Steve worked up until a month before his sudden passing.
Steve Reynolds is survived by his wife, Mary Larsen-Reynolds. His siblings, Don Reynolds, and Patty Herrera. His children, Keiko Honda, Cody Reynolds, Roy Oletye, and Shoshoni Despain. His grandchildren, Nyle, Austin, Hunter, Willow, and Tristan. As well as his great-grandchildren, Mia and Amelia.
A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he will be dearly missed.
An open memorial will be held among his apple trees on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 5-6pm. Potluck and open-mic memory sharing will be held afterwards from 6-7pm. If staying for the potluck, please bring your favorite dish to share.
If attending the memorial, or if sending flowers, the address is 5350 S. 500 W. Victor, Idaho 83455.
We understand the weather of Teton Valley is unpredictable. If weather becomes unpleasant, the memorial will be moved inside at the same location.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.