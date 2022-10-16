Sonja Joan (Olson) Head 7/23/1933 - 10/14/2022 Sonja Joan Olson Head passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 14, 2022.
Sonja was born on July 23, 1933, in Murray, Utah to Anna Maria Fredrickson and Frank
Sonja Joan (Olson) Head 7/23/1933 - 10/14/2022 Sonja Joan Olson Head passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 14, 2022.
Sonja was born on July 23, 1933, in Murray, Utah to Anna Maria Fredrickson and Frank
Leverne Olson. She was the fifth of six children. Her mother passed away when she was
two and she was raised by her father's second wife Eva Teeples. Even as a young girl,
Sonja worked hard on the family farm and orchard. She was intelligent, inquisitive and
excelled in everything she did.
She met Kitchener E. Head, a young man from Cardston, Alberta, at a church dance and
the two were drawn to one another. This was during the Korean War, and many young men
were going into the military service. They married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple April 2,
1951, just weeks before she graduated from Jordan High School in Sandy, Utah.
When Kitchener joined the Air Force, they moved to Victorville, California, and began
service at George Air Force Base, where Sonja got a job in the Base Post Exchange where
she was elected the Base's "Wife of the Week." Their first son Kitchener Paul was born
there. They moved back to Utah while Kitchener attended the University of Utah medical
school. By the time they graduated they had added four more children to their family: Derin
Lea, David Matthew, Jennifer Lynn and Rex Edward.
Looking for a rural setting the family moved to Driggs, Idaho, July 1, 1961, where Kitchener
was the only doctor for many years. Ruth Louise and Helen Marie soon completed the
family. Sonja served many years of Church service and was an elected Teton County
Commissioner. Many were drawn to her and she and Kitchener took several other children
into their home, including three children from Atlixco, Mexico: Mario, Judith and Victor Salcedo.
Sonja was a loving, gracious lady. Her family grew: she became the mother of seven,
grandmother of 42, and great grandmother of 87, as of this writing.
Sonja was preceded in death by her parents, her son-in-law Michael Rodriguez, a great-
granddaughter, Lexi Gilland, and all her siblings except her younger brother John.
The funeral will be held in the Tabernacle in Driggs Idaho, on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Visitation hours are Friday, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Tabernacle and 10:00 to 10:45 a.m.
before the funeral, with internment in the Darby Cemetery.
Sonja is and will be missed; her influence and goodness will be felt for generations.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.grandtetonfuneralhomedriggs.com.
To remote view the funeral please go to https://zoom.us/j/92649209523
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.