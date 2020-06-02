Shirley Buxton passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020, at the age of 89.
Shirley was born February 17, 1931 in Driggs, Idaho to Orville J. and Estella Buxton. Shirley was raised in Teton Valley on her father's potato farm. It is here where Shirley was taught the value of hard work, working beside her father and siblings. Shirley cherished her days on the farm and the knowledge she gained from her father. Most importantly she cherished the work ethic she learned, as it continued throughout her long life. She had many fond memories of being raised on the potato farm.
After graduating from Teton High School, Shirley left the valley to attend Idaho State University. She graduated in 1954 with a degree in social work. She then graduated with a master’s degree in social work from University of California Berkeley. She moved to Portland, Oregon where she dedicated her life and career to caring for others. She helped thousands of people, dedicating her time and talents to their needs. This was the greatest source of joy in her life.
Shirley loved to travel. She traveled all over the world gaining knowledge along the way. One of her favorite traveling companions was her best friend Roberta, who was confined to a wheelchair due to polio. Shirley pushed Roberta’s wheelchair as they traveled to many countries around the world, making sure she shared many of the same experiences.
In 2005, Shirley moved to Centerville, Utah, to be closer to family and live with her sister, Hazel. This allowed her to spend her remaining years living closer to extended family and loved ones.
Shirley is preceded in death by her beloved parents Orville J. Buxton and Estella Buxton, her sister LaJean (Alvin) Dalley, her brother Farrell (Jeannie) Buxton, several grand nieces and nephews and her beloved dog “Boo”, along with many dear friends. She is survived by her sister Hazel (Berger) Buxton, Tom (Lianne) Buxton, many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends that she loved like family.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at a later date, following which Shirley’s family and friend will take her ashes to the Big Hole Mountains in Bates, Idaho; where she will finally be laid to rest with her cherished dog, Boo. It is here that Shirley created beautiful memories and where she will always have a beautiful view of her most cherished Grand Teton Mountains.
