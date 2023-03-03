Sharon (Schiess) Bates

Sharon (Schiess) Bates February 29, 1940 - March 2, 2023 Sharon Kay Schiess Bates was born to Edwin Emanuel Schiess and Viona Farnsworth in Driggs, Idaho on February 29, 1940. She passed away at home on March 2, 2023.

Sharon graduated from high school in Driggs, Idaho and went on to attend LDS Business College and BYU. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Scottish Irish Mission.

