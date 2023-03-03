...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM
MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting 35 to 45 MPH.
* WHERE...The Teton Valley, including but not limited to Driggs,
Tetonia, and Ashton.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with slick roads, low
visibility, and blowing and drifting snow across highways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel across the warning area, slow down, use extra
caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. Keep an
extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. The latest highway conditions are available at
511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.
&&
Sharon (Schiess) Bates February 29, 1940 - March 2, 2023 Sharon Kay Schiess Bates was born to Edwin Emanuel Schiess and Viona Farnsworth in Driggs, Idaho on February 29, 1940. She passed away at home on March 2, 2023.
Sharon graduated from high school in Driggs, Idaho and went on to attend LDS Business College and BYU. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Scottish Irish Mission.
Sharon met Michael Edwin Bates in high school in Driggs. They started dating after their missions and were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 26, 1966. Sharon supported Michael while he earned his teaching degree at USU. They lived in Denver and Rexburg before settling down in Sugar City in 1972.
She used her bookkeeping skills to manage a household of 6 children on a tight budget. She worked many odd jobs so that her children could each serve a mission. She spent her vacation time at the family cabin in her beloved Teton Valley.
Sharon & Michael were able to serve together in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg temples. Her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ helped her through many difficult challenges. Her strength and courage inspired many.
She is survived by her 6 children; Wendy (Scott) Welch, Lance (Katrina) Bates, Becky Bates, Shanell (Rod) Otteson, Kendra (Jared) Black and Derek (Marcie) Bates; 19 grandchildren; her siblings Wayne (Leora) Schiess, Bonnie Nelson, Rilla Corbett, Lyle (Kelly) Schiess and Tim (Pat) Schiess, sisters-in-laws Penny Schiess, Linda Bates, and Mary Lou (Gary) Westover. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents; brother, Lynn Schiess; and in-laws Glen Nelson, Peter Bates, and Larry (Marsha) Bates.
Viewing to be held from 5:30-7 pm, Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Flamm Funeral Home and also Friday, March 10th from 9-9:45 am in the Sugar City Gray church with funeral services following at 10. Interment will be in the Bates Cemetery.
