A memorial service for Sharon Rudd will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Old Wilson School House, 5655 Main Street, Wilson, Wyoming, at 2 p.m. If the weather is nice, we will proceed to Owen Bircher Park for an informal potluck. At the end, those who wish will drop flowers in the creek.
