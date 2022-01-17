Sharon Lavonne Kay passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior at her home in Driggs, with her family near her side on January 4th, 2022. Born in Denver, Colorado to Dwight C. and Minnie Williams, on March 16, 1937. She had five siblings to greet her. They all greeted her again as she crossed over into Heaven. As the youngest child of five, she was the most determined to do things her own way. As a child she loved spending time with her dad doing and enjoying all things outdoors. She was a track athlete, a very good figure skater, swimmer, and she loved to ski. She would meet her lifetime love at Berthoud Pass when she had a skiing accident and he made her ride down on a ski patrol toboggan against her wishes! On September 21, 1958, she would marry Dennis Kay and they would ski through life together. Skiing was a huge part of both their lives. They would ski throughout the west but returning to Grand Targhee and Jackson Hole many times. They would honeymoon during the off season at Arapahoe Basin. They would later co own a small ski school in the Bighorns of Wyoming, where they taught skiing for decades. Later, they made Wolf Creek Pass their home ski area when moving back to Colorado. They had two children, Kristi and Heidi. She would follow her Marine crisscrossing the country, she was an officers Wife, a job she took rather seriously. She would be the Welcome Wagon Lady in Buffalo, Wyoming for many years. She also worked at the Monte Vista Library for years as well. She was very active in every church they attended. Eventually, they would return to her beloved Colorado and Dennis’s home in the San Luis Valley, in Colorado. Together, they ran a small bed and breakfast until his untimely death in 2001. She ran the B & B for another for 17 years by herself, before moving to Driggs to be nearer to her daughters and grandson in 2018. She was a consummate hostess and loved meeting new people and forming lasting freindships with her guests. Sharon was a voracious reader and was a regular patron of the Monte Vista, Colorado Carnegie Library and the Valley of the Tetons Library. She was very creative. Decorations were changed seasonally in her home and many she designed herself. She would dry her own flowers from her garden and make beautiful fresh or dried floral arrangements, and handmade cards. She was always experimenting with plants both indoor and out. She loved to tour art galleries when she traveled and find art work she loved. Her family was everything to her. She could easily spend three hours talking on the phone to her mom, sisters, nieces and nephews. She loved getting cards, letters, and photos. She saved them all! She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, Willetta Sargent, and JoAnne Gray, two brothers, Alvin Williams and Glenroy “Curly” Williams, her husband Dennis Kay, and her daughter, Heidi Kay. She is survived by her daughter Kristi Kay-Aslin, her son in law, Doug Aslin, of Victor ID and her beloved grandson, Tanner Aslin, of Bend, OR. She will be missed by her sister-in-law, Shirlee Williams of Arizona. and her brother-in-law, Alvin Gray of Colorado, as well as her cherished nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, whom she adored. She loved keeping in touch with them. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite library. Sharon Kay (Kay) Kay 03/16/1937 - 01/04/2022