Scott Robert Golden passed away at the age of 64 on March 25, 2022, due to complications arising from COVID Pneumonia.
Scott was born in Phoenix, AZ on January 3, 1958, to parents Robert and Carol Golden. Scott spent time growing up in Arizona as well as upper peninsula Michigan (da U.P.). His childhood was filled with adventures and misadventures depending on who was telling the story. Scott would spend a good deal of his time fishing the lakes of Michigan and Arizona, a passion that he held until the end of his life. He would look forward to annual fishing trips to Sidnaw, MI where many of his relatives reside to this day.
Scott caught the catch of his life when he married and was sealed to Cari Lynn Egbert in the Mesa Arizona LDS Temple on March 27, 1982. Scott joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in countless callings, including in the roles of Branch President and Bishop in Arizona. He always considered his most sacred calling to be that of husband, father, and grandfather.
Scott’s occupations included working with his hands in the role of a jack-of-all-trades in nearly every job he held. Most recently he retired from a long-held position in the public works department at the City of Victor, the Teton Springs Resort, and the Cobblestone Hotel. He also served his community as a deputy coroner assisting in the field and offering counseling and grief services, as a chaplain for the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, and as a Teton County Fire District Commissioner, all of which he took great pride in being able to work alongside the first responders of his community.
To most, however, it would seem that his main occupation was that of a neighbor to everyone in his community, seeking to serve all of those who were in need in some form or another. Whether it was a clogged pipe, a snow-filled driveway, or a fresh loaf of bread or a cheesecake, Scott would usually be at someone’s door.
Scott is survived by his loving wife Cari Lynn Golden (Egbert); son, Mitchell Scott Golden; daughter, Kira Lynn Winder, her husband Andrew (Drew) Jade Winder and their children: Pyper, Creighton, Saylor, and Millie; son, Treven Robert Golden; son, Brandon Michael Golden; sister, Kay Marie Clark (h. Doug); sister, Vicki Lee Roeth (h. Robert); brother, Kim Patrick Golden (w. Deanna).
Scott is preceded in death by his parents: Robert Cletus Golden and Carol Lois Golden (Thompson); and his grandson, Gavin Scott Winder.
Scott’s family wishes to thank the many medical professionals, firefighters, EMTs, and countless friends and family for all of the prayers, fasting and many other offerings of support to him and his family over the past months, miracles were observed and experienced, and will be remembered.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Victor LDS Church, 87 E Center St, Victor, ID. A viewing will be held from 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, and one hour prior to the services both at the Victor LDS Church. Burial will be in the Victor Cemetery in Teton Valley.
If you are unable to attend Scott’s service in person, arrangements have been made to have the service live-streamed at facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.