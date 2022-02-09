Ryan Drew Kearsley, 75, added to the warriors in heaven as he passed away peacefully at home, on February 7, 2022, in Victor Idaho surrounded by his lifelong sweetheart and treasured family.
Ryan was born April 13, 1946, to Arthur Wallace Kearsley and Ruth Mary Bagley, in Driggs Idaho. He attended and graduated from Teton High School, Ricks College, and LDS Business College. He served in the US Army at the end of the Vietnam conflict (1970-1971).
On May 22, 1968 he married the girl of his dreams, Connie Schiess. They were sealed together for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. They built their life together, beginning in Salt Lake City Utah, Ft. Riley Kansas, back to Salt Lake City and then to Victor Idaho where they have raised their family. He worked with Grand Targhee Ski Resort until he followed his entrepreneurial nature in serving his community through his businesses. Ryan embodied the building of entrepreneurs. He built his career around lifting others as a business and tax professional. His greatest desire to lift all in his sphere was emulated by his deep abiding love of the Savior, Jesus Christ.
As a constant loyal member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints he gave his life to following the Savior's example of love of God, with love and service to all mankind, on both sides of the veil. Ryan served a mission in Seoul Korea and again with his Sweetheart as missionaries for the Addiction Recovery Program. He filled his days with service in the Temple, in Boy Scouts of America, in numerous community organizations. Ryan's greatest service to the world has been by his dedicated service of a Father. He has provided his children a foundation to bless, serve, and protect their families for generations to come.
Ryan is survived by his eternal sweetheart, Connie Kearsley of Victor, ID, his 11 children: Melanie (Shawn) Womack of Roosevelt UT, Rosalin (Kevin) Nelson of Elk Ridge UT, Roger (Peggy) Kearsley of Boise ID, Ben (Shaylee) Kearsley of Victor ID, Vaun (Samantha) Kearsley of Battleview ND, Aaron (Brooke) Kearsley of Victor ID, Scott Kearsley of Gooding ID, Stan (Myrissa) Kearsley of Rigby ID, David (Carmen) Kearsley of Victor ID, Jessica (John) Loudenslager of Alta WY, Laurel (Kate) Kearsley of Northglenn CO, 44 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren: his 3 siblings: Janeal (Don) Swanson of Shelley ID, Parl (LaRae) Kearsley of Idaho Falls ID, Aldene (Doug) Poole of Rigby ID. He is preceded in death by his parents.
The family will visit with friends from 5:30 pm to 7 pm for a viewing on Sunday, February 13, 2022, and again from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Monday, February 14th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Victor ID Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 am on Monday, February 14th, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Victor ID Chapel with Bishop Ben Kearsley officiating. Interment will be in the Cedron Cemetery following the funeral services.