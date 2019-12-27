Surrounded by family, long-time Teton Valley resident Ruth M. “Rusty” Anderson passed away at her Victor home late in the night on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. She was 92 years old. A memorial will be scheduled for the future.
More from this section
-
Brian Gray McDonnell
Posted: Dec. 15, 2019
-
Brian G. McDonnell
Posted: Dec. 9, 2019
-
Judy Ann Buxton
Posted: Dec. 9, 2019
-
Peter D Bates
Last updated: Dec. 4, 2019
-
Jimmy Jones
Posted: Nov. 25, 2019
- Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Find a local business
- Read the latest special sections.
Trending
Articles
- Missing children maybe tied to suspicious death
- Alpine Air Coffee buys Local Joe Drive-Thru
- Christmas storm forecast to hit East Idaho starting Monday night
- Victor councilor to resign
- Jesus, Sinners and Bob Dylan: A Christmas Message
- Search continues for children as family hires attorney
- Working together for the good of the valley
- A kidney in time for Christmas
- Two wolf pups killed by vehicle in Yellowstone National Park
- Fall River Electric Pays Out Over $1M to Customers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.