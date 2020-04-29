Rula Maurine Matkin died at Quin Meadows Nursing Home in Pocatello, Idaho on April 28, 2020. She was born on September 6, 1924 to Arlo and Zella Johnson in Driggs, Idaho. Rula was a lifelong resident of Victor, Idaho.
She attended grade school in Victor and High School in Victor and Driggs after a fire destroyed the Victor school. She briefly attended Nursing School in Pocatello, Idaho. She was a lifelong resident of Victor, Idaho and an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Rula also spent 25 years wintering in Overton, Nevada and lived by herself until she was 90. She Married Delmar J. Matkin on April 11, 1946 and together they raised four children. Her home was always a source of laughter, good times, and family memories, especially in the summer times when many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends would spend time visiting and playing. She was a strong-willed woman who refused to give up despite some of the events life brought to her. She will be remembered by family and friends for her kindness, sense of humor, and the love she brought to everyone she touched.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Orpha Hart, Louie Hanley, brother Duane Johnson and her husband Dell. She is survived by her children Robert (Nancy) Matkin of Stansbury Park, Utah. Rodney (Debbie) of Rexburg, Idaho, John (Susan) of Pocatello, Idaho and daughter Ronda of Pocatello, Idaho. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grand children and four great- great- grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at Victor, Idaho cemetery and she will be buried next to her husband Dell. No funeral services are planned at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced later.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
