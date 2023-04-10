“I’m going skiing.” Roy Walters was a man who lived by those words.
Roy was immensely proud to be part of the Targheezers, the select group of expert senior skiiers in bright orange jackets who populate the slopes at Targhee nearly every day of ski season.
With one ski in Teton County and one sandal in Florida, Roy, along with Sandy, his wife of 25 years, loved the people and laid-back lifestyle here, enjoying the best of both worlds for many active, happy years.
In winter, when he wasn’t cruising Targhee’s black diamonds, Roy could be found cross-country skiing or playing ping-pong.
Summers in Driggs meant hiking in the Tetons, seeking those elusive huckleberries for Roy’s famed huckleberry jam, kayaking, bicycling up Ski Hill Road, playing pickleball, or RV camping all over the West, from Harriman State Park to Mt. Rushmore.
Along with being a major donor to the Tin Cup Challenge every year, Roy gave his time and efforts to support the community. He volunteered at Music on Main and the Plein Air Challenge, removed fences with the Land Trust, cleared trails with TVTAP, fostered cats from the Animal Shelter, joined in FTR’s river clean-up, and attended as many downtown events as he could. He loved music and played trumpet with the Jazz Foundation of Jackson Hole and the JH Community Band.
In his professional life, Roy achieved a Doctorate in Nuclear Engineering. As co-founder of Ocean Optics, Inc., a highlight of his career was being part of a team who conducted spectroscopy tests on the 45.52 carat Hope Diamond at the Smithsonian Institute.
Roy died in Driggs on March 30. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Walters, and sons Jason Walters of Gerlach, NV, and Alan Walters of Ridgway, CO. Friends are invited to his memorial service on Saturday, April 15th at 2p.m., at St. Francis of the Tetons Church in Alta.
