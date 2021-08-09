Ronald Melvin Hanson, career radio professional, media entrepreneur, jazz musician, avid golfer, tennis and Scrabble player, passed away at the age of 78 on May 27, 2021. Residents in Wichita, Kansas, would recognize his voice not only from his radio career, but from the many voice recordings he did for various businesses in the area. His unique style, wit, talent and personality will long be remembered by his family and friends.
Ron began his career in radio as a part-time disc jockey at KRXK in Rexburg, Idaho, at age 19, while attending junior college. Through time his radio talents became more and more apparent, leading to full-time positions in production and management.
Ron was also a talented musician who played several instruments, but his first love was the saxophone. He played in many bands, starting at Idaho Falls High School with the Highwaymen. Music would play a vital role throughout his life.
Ron was born in San Diego, California, on March 31, 1943, while his father was serving in the Army (Air Force) and his mother worked in the airplane factories in San Diego. Shortly after his birth, Ron and his mother moved back to the Teton Basin in Idaho to be with her family. Ron grew up in Idaho Falls, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1961.
After marrying Lynnette Pieper of Rexburg in 1962, they moved to Provo, Utah, so Ron could attend Brigham Young University. His son, Todd was born in 1962, and his daughter, Rebekka, was born in 1967. Also in 1967, he left BYU one semester short of graduation to begin work in a highly visible position at KSL Radio in Salt Lake City, the largest radio station in the largest market in the region. In the 1990s, Ron decided to go back and finish his college degree, and completed a Bachelors of Science in Human Resources Management through Friends University, where he graduated in 1994 with honors.
In 1971, Ron began an almost decade-long journey traveling throughout the country playing music. He played in several jazz-rock bands throughout the 1970s, primarily Sunrise, which in 1974 opened for The Ike & Tina Turner Revue. Ron arranged much of the band's music, played both alto and tenor sax, some keyboards and provided vocals.
In 1977, Ron settled in Wichita, Kansas, and returned to his radio career, working as a on-air personality for KAKE AM Radio. He also spent several years at KKRD FM and helped launch KXLK FM. In 1989 he started his own media company, Visual Communications, Inc., where he used his technical talents and unique voice to create a variety of promotional videos for local Wichita businesses, shooting and editing most of the films himself.
Ron continued in a variety of musical endeavours in the Wichita area. In 2015, in recognition of his contribution to the cultural scene of Kansas, Ron was inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame, along with his then band, the Benders. He played music through to the end of his life, in his later years providing entertainment for Golden Age Club dances at Wichita Park Recreation Centers. Ron was known as a veritable human jukebox, because he could play requested songs popular in virtually any era.
Ron has gone on to join his parents, Sarah Jean Hansen Hanson Pettingill and George Melvin Hanson, his brother Scott DeLyn Hanson, and his sister, Joan Arleen Hanson Sykes. He is survived by his children, Todd Ronald Hanson and Rebekka Jo Hanson, and his brothers, Norman Wayne Hanson and Bradley Craig Hanson.
A graveside service will be held at Fielding Memorial Cemetery (Nauvoo Lawn) in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on August 14, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Attendees are invited to share their memories of Ron and to wear something colorful. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Jazz Foundation of America (https://jazzfoundation.org/).