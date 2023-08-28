Roger Huff October 4, 1953 - August 27, 2023 Roger (Sam) M. Huff, 69, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023 at his home in Tetonia. Roger was born October 4, 1953 in the Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs Idaho to Stanford and Bonnie Huff. He was the 4th child of 8 children. He enjoyed time with his family and friends. Roger always had a story or two to tell filled with a mischievous flare that was guaranteed to get a great laugh. He had the gift of GAB that many could not match.

He grew up in Driggs, Idaho and graduated from Teton High in 1971. Roger enjoyed playing football for Teton and continued to follow the world of football on T.V. He could tell you about college and professional football player's stats for all teams over many years. He had a talent for remembering stats and numbers. After graduating high school he married his high school sweetheart, Lana Beard. Roger served in The United States Air Force stationed in Minot, ND, Thailand, Cheyanne, WY, Klamath Falls, OR, Mountain Home, ID and lastly, Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, NV. He retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service, then worked for a high security Civil Service company out of Las Vegas, NV for 20 plus years.

