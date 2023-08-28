...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 427...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 covering the Upper Snake
River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, and Fire Weather Zone 427
covering Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth
NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
* WINDS...South 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH, shifting
into the west-southwest between 6 PM and 8 PM at similar speeds
as a cold front pushes through. Gusty winds will linger past 9
PM, but relative humidity values will moisten and no longer be
critical.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...12 to 16 percent.
* IMPACTS...Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting of embers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more
of these criteria for southeast Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent AND wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without
specific rainfall criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
&&
Roger Huff October 4, 1953 - August 27, 2023 Roger (Sam) M. Huff, 69, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023 at his home in Tetonia. Roger was born October 4, 1953 in the Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs Idaho to Stanford and Bonnie Huff. He was the 4th child of 8 children. He enjoyed time with his family and friends. Roger always had a story or two to tell filled with a mischievous flare that was guaranteed to get a great laugh. He had the gift of GAB that many could not match.
He grew up in Driggs, Idaho and graduated from Teton High in 1971. Roger enjoyed playing football for Teton and continued to follow the world of football on T.V. He could tell you about college and professional football player's stats for all teams over many years. He had a talent for remembering stats and numbers. After graduating high school he married his high school sweetheart, Lana Beard. Roger served in The United States Air Force stationed in Minot, ND, Thailand, Cheyanne, WY, Klamath Falls, OR, Mountain Home, ID and lastly, Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, NV. He retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service, then worked for a high security Civil Service company out of Las Vegas, NV for 20 plus years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.