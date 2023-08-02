...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Idaho, including the
following areas, in eastern Idaho, Big Hole Mountains, Centennial
Mountains - Island Park and Teton Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear
Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and
Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN...From 9 AM MDT this morning through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Localized flash flooding is possible from heavy rainfall
rates, continuous, or training storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Rodney “Rod” Hunter Wade born to Fred and Edith Wade in Driggs, Idaho on January 25, 1952 passed July 30, 2023 at the age of 71 in Colorado. He is survived by his children; Kolton Wade, Amanda Wade, Amber Fowler, Breckenridge Wade, and Brookelynn Wade, Grandkids; Madison Fowler, Oliver Fowler, Kieran Wade, and Embry Wade, Siblings; Sandra Vorwaller, Jolene Robinson, Beth Sorenson, Margaret Wade, Alan Wade, Don Wade, Wendy Stoker, Gerry Wade, Tania Wade, David Wade. He was preceded in death by his parents; Fred and Edith Wade and two nephews, Joseph Carl Sorenson, Adam Wade Stoker.
Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building in Tetonia Saturday August 12 @11:00 am. Visitations will be from 10:00-10:45 am, prior to the funeral. Burial to follow in the Hayden Cemetery.
