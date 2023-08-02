Rodney “Rod” Hunter Wade

Rodney “Rod” Hunter Wade born to Fred and Edith Wade in Driggs, Idaho on January 25, 1952 passed July 30, 2023 at the age of 71 in Colorado. He is survived by his children; Kolton Wade, Amanda Wade, Amber Fowler, Breckenridge Wade, and Brookelynn Wade, Grandkids; Madison Fowler, Oliver Fowler, Kieran Wade, and Embry Wade, Siblings; Sandra Vorwaller, Jolene Robinson, Beth Sorenson, Margaret Wade, Alan Wade, Don Wade, Wendy Stoker, Gerry Wade, Tania Wade, David Wade. He was preceded in death by his parents; Fred and Edith Wade and two nephews, Joseph Carl Sorenson, Adam Wade Stoker.

Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building in Tetonia Saturday August 12 @11:00 am. Visitations will be from 10:00-10:45 am, prior to the funeral. Burial to follow in the Hayden Cemetery.

