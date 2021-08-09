Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
On August 3, 2021, in Provo, Utah, Robert W Crandall caught the 6:30 am Express Train for Heaven; anticipating his wife of 60 years, Gwen, who’d taken an earlier train (May 13, 2013), to meet him at the platform. Bob also foresaw the likelihood of a brass band and ticker-tape parade to welcome him.
Bob was born July 28, 1929, in Ogden, Utah. He greatly enjoyed scouting and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was the first in his family to graduate college with a degree in Economics, from the University of Utah. He entered the Army as a Second Lieutenant after graduation, and met his wife Gwen Dalley of Alta, Wyoming while attending military training in Virginia in April 1955. They wed on June 3, 1955 after a whirlwind romance, and proceeded on a two-year assignment to Germany. Gwen gave birth to Stephan, the first of four children in 1956 in Bad Kreuznach, Germany. Alan, Shauna and Brian followed over the next eight years.
Bob and Gwen settled in California after his military service, and Bob took a job with Kaiser Steel as a Traffic Manager. Later, Bob worked for The Port of Oakland and became the Director of Marine Terminals, overseeing the explosive expansion of containerization for ocean freight. He traveled extensively for business and made many friends across the globe.
Bob enjoyed camping with his family and other outdoor activities. Bob and Gwen also traveled extensively in Europe, and Central and South America. More recently, for his 90th birthday, Bob hosted a wonderfully memorable five-day family reunion and birthday party at Disneyland, with nearly fifty children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Bob served as a Bishop for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on two occasions, first in Petaluma, California, and again in Driggs, Idaho after he retired from the Port of Oakland. Bob is survived by four children and over thirty grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be buried at the Pratt Cemetery in Alta, Wyoming. Funeral services will be held at the Driggs, Idaho Stake Center on Friday, August 20 at 1:00 pm.
